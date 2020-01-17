Somerset Trust Co Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,505,000 after buying an additional 1,338,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Eversource Energy by 108.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496,179 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 586.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after buying an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,214,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,778,000 after purchasing an additional 356,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $88.59. 1,111,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,364. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $66.51 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.