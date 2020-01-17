Somerset Trust Co Increases Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. VF accounts for about 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in VF were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 329,338 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in VF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,456,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2,362.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 34,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter.

VFC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.67. 120,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,545. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $71.58 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.77.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

