Somerset Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.45.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total transaction of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,313 shares of company stock worth $10,591,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average of $289.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

