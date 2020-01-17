Somerset Trust Co Purchases 223 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,602,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.75. 351,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,637. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PII. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush cut shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

