Somerset Trust Co Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.95. 1,998,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,909. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Several research firms have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.85.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

