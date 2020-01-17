Somerset Trust Co Sells 61 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Somerset Trust Co reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,860,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 110,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $277.73. 105,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $193.53 and a one year high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.80.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

