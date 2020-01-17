Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Share Price

Media stories about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a media sentiment score of -1.35 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Nokia Oyj’s analysis:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.85.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.25. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

