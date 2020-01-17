Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price

Media headlines about Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Shake Shack earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $70.56. 167,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 99.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

