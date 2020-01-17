Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SORL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.58 and traded as high as $4.62. Sorl Auto Parts shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 57,014 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on SORL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $112.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorl Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile (NASDAQ:SORL)

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

