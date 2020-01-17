SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “
Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $94.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.75. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.
About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.
