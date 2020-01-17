SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SoTHERLY Hotels Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on the acquisition, renovation and upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper upscale full-service hotels primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. The Company’s properties operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Starwood Hotels and Resorts brands. SoTHERLY Hotels Inc., formerly known as MHI Hospitality Corporation, is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. “

Get SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH alerts:

Shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $94.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.75. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (SOHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.