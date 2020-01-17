Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 449.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,467 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southern by 22.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southern by 19.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,420 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,577. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

