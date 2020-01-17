Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $41.81. 9,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $316.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.96. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

In related news, President F Justin Strickland sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,338.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 82,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,125,199. 10.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Southern First Bancshares by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

