SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Position Lifted by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,367 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.21. 181,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,393,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4735 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

