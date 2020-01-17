SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159,683 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after buying an additional 240,483 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 432,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPE opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

