SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stake Trimmed by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,236,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after acquiring an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,639,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $18,357,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 678.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,838,000 after acquiring an additional 57,752 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $293.22 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $241.04 and a one year high of $292.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $10.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

