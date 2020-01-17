SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Holdings Boosted by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 244,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after buying an additional 72,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. 13,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,146. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

