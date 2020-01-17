SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Up 0%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.12, 1,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 617,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0513 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

