SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,261 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 318.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 361,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,816 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,791,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $39.89. 140,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,018. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

