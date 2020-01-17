SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is We Are One Seven LLC’s 6th Largest Position

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.4% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $330.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.71. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $259.96 and a 12-month high of $330.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

