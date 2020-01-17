SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,203,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,699,000 after buying an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.21 and a 1-year high of $108.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.792 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

