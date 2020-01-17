Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 844,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 291,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 784,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 204,960 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,646,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 151,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,352,000.

Shares of SPB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,262. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.82. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

