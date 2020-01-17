Sphere (SPHR) Price Tops $0.0694 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $866,990.00 and approximately $657.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00054936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00073718 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,901.54 or 1.00199411 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00051487 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

