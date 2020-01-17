Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Raised to GBX 133 at Liberum Capital

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price target hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPI. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 132.44 ($1.74).

SPI stock opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.83) on Monday. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.10 million and a PE ratio of 34.73.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

