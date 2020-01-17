Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 132.44 ($1.74).

Shares of SPI stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 139.40 ($1.83). The stock had a trading volume of 357,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55. The firm has a market cap of $570.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 145 ($1.91).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

