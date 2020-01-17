Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.91.

SPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,530. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $65.72 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.70.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,376,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,748,000 after purchasing an additional 721,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,388,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.