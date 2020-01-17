Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,575. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 361,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 282,990 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,782,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 113,233 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 611,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

