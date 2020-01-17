Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid chemistry platform. The company is developing SB 9200, for the treatment of viral diseases, including hepatitis B virus. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Hopkinton, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.84.

SBPH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.84. 522,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,853. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 437,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 25,540 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 160,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 255.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

