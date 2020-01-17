Sprott (TSE:SII) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.01. Sprott shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 72,568 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The stock has a market cap of $739.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.27.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Company Profile (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

