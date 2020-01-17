St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,138 ($14.97).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STJ. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,322 ($17.39) to GBX 1,351 ($17.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

LON:STJ traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,110.50 ($14.61). 2,473,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,136.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,045.37. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

