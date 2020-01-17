St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.25

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.25 and traded as high as $20.45. St. Joe shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 9,792 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 1.02.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About St. Joe (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

