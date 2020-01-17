Stag Industrial’s (STAG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.43. The stock had a trading volume of 55,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,973. Stag Industrial has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Analyst Recommendations for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

