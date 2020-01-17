Stakinglab (LABX) Market Cap Achieves $27,057.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $27,057.00 and $197.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000747 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00100023 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00001065 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,254,420 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

Stakinglab Coin Trading

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.