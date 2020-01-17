Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Update

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 663,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $10.72 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $983.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

