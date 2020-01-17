STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.10 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00012346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, DDEX, IDCM and DSX. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $35.22 million and $570,309.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.78 or 0.05769001 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034540 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00127784 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001217 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKCoin, Kyber Network, DSX, IDCM, Tokens.net, DDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

