State Street (NYSE:STT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

State Street (NYSE:STT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. 7,389,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

