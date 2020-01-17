Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,359. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.96. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

