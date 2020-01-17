Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,655 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,430.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,212. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.05 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.5077 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

