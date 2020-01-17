Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 369 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,078 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,759.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,961,641 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $859,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,253,506 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $648,492,000 after buying an additional 731,450 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,364.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 365,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $45,126,000 after buying an additional 350,728 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Nomura increased their price target on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.52. 3,637,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 52-week low of $96.37 and a 52-week high of $131.86. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $121.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.