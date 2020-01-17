Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,693 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,036,576 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

