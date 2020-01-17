Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,786 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 58,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,662,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $293.27. 2,146,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,855. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.19 and a 200 day moving average of $272.68. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $242.35 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

