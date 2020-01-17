Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $25.29 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.38. 23,768,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,242,010. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.32 and a 12 month high of $223.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

