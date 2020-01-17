Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 210.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,405 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,907,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.76. 2,271,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,895. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $169.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

