Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 86,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 87,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,024,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

