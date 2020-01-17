Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,094,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,922,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.5591 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

