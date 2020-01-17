Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,049 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $3,021,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 122,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.66. 1,194,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,242. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $427.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.91 and a 200-day moving average of $382.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.