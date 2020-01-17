Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,610 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AFLAC by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after buying an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in AFLAC by 390.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 58,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.42. 3,369,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AFLAC news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $100,681.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

