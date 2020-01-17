Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 843 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,307,578,000 after buying an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $748,808,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,004,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,542,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.43. 11,783,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,968,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

