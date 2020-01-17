Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.20% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 39,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. 73,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,293. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.49 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.15 and a 200 day moving average of $161.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

