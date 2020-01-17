Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Sells $896,971.68 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $896,971.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $917,540.72.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Katrina Lake sold 44,362 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $1,121,914.98.

On Monday, December 16th, Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $948,269.08.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,334 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $721,347.76.

On Monday, November 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $2,382,000.00.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock remained flat at $$25.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,442. Stitch Fix Inc has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFIX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

