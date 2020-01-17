Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,255 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,924% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.
Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,098,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Progress Software by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,681,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after buying an additional 501,621 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 868,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 595,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.