Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,255 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,924% compared to the typical volume of 62 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,098,000 after buying an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Progress Software by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,681,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,360,000 after buying an additional 501,621 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 868,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Progress Software by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 757,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 595,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

